× St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said that in the morning hours of Thursday, January 2, 28-year-old Marvin Walker was transported by ambulance from St. Bernard Parish Prison to St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

Walker was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital.

A cause of death will be determined pending autopsy and toxicology results, Sheriff Pohlmann said.