Slidell Police Department changes facial hair policy

SLIDELL, LA.– Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal announced via the department’s facebook page that he is changing their “no facial hair” policy.

Beginning immediately, the Slidell Police Department will be allowed to have “neatly trimmed” facial hair.

During formal events, officers will still have to be clean shaven, but Fandel says that this will be decided on a case by case basis.

Chief Fandal agrees with the sentiments of Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, who recently also changed the facial hair policy for the Houston Police Department.

Professionalism is about conduct, professionalism is about service, and professionalism is about results, not facial hair or a tattoo on someone’s arm or leg.

Chief Fandel cited 4 reasons for his decision to change department policy:

1. A recent quote I heard about outdated narratives. I realized my argument, considering myself and this agency to be a very progressive agency, may not be as accurate as it should be. So, how can I say that and still adhere to an old outdated policy on facial hair?

2. Recruiting new officers in law enforcement is becoming more and more difficult. If relaxing our policy helps recruiting new officers, we need to consider the change.

3. Many of you have asked. That is enough to consider it on its own merit.

4. Another reason to consider the change is morale. This is a difficult profession. It’s hard on us and our families. If this small token gives officers more satisfaction in their job, it’s time to consider the change.