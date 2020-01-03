× Robin Thicke to reign as Bacchus in 2020

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Bacchus has announced via their facebook page that singer-songwriter Robin Thicke will reign as Bacchus LII in 2020.

Thicke will be the first legacy in the Krewe’s history.

His farther, actor Alan Thicke was Bacchus XX, 32-years ago.

Thicke is quoted as saying:

“I am honored to follow in my father’s footsteps as Bacchus for the 2020 Mardi Gras,” said Thicke. “I rode on the King’s Float with my father when I was a boy and it was one of the best experiences I ever had with him. I’m equally excited to have my son Julian, my daughters Mia and Lola and my fiancé April celebrate the weekend with me.”

Thicke is currently a judge on the Fox musical competition show The Masked Singer. He recently appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Bacchus’s 2020 theme is the Wild, Wild West which will be portrayed on 21 theme floats. New signature throws include light-up bolo ties and light-up cowboy hats. 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy, a Louisiana native, will perform at the Bacchus Rendezvous, along with the hot country band Parish County Line.

Bacchus will roll through the streets of New Orleans on February 23, 2020.