Rain clearing out! Gorgeous Weekend! Another strong storm system next weekend?

Posted 3:34 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 3, 2020
Rain, rain, GO AWAY! Finally, the rain is moving out! Most rain will end by 5-6PM this evening. An isolated shower possible early Saturday morning.
Clouds clear by noon tomorrow, and a GORGEOUS weekend is on the way! Chilly nights, mild days, lots of sunshine! Lows in the 30s-40s to start the day on Sunday.
Perfect tailgate weather for Sunday’s Saints game. High temps in the low-mid 60s.
A system Monday night-Tuesday will bring a brief chance for a few showers with chilly conditions again Tuesday night-Thursday.
Then…it looks like a more potent storm system will be possible next Friday-Saturday across Louisiana. This system could bring a severe risk and heavy rainfall potential.
Since we’re still 7 days away from the potential system, details on rainfall amounts and any severe threat will undoubtedly change! Still, something to watch over the next several days. Stay tuned!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.