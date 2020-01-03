Rain clearing out! Gorgeous Weekend! Another strong storm system next weekend?

Rain, rain, GO AWAY! Finally, the rain is moving out! Most rain will end by 5-6PM this evening. An isolated shower possible early Saturday morning.
Clouds clear by noon tomorrow, and a GORGEOUS weekend is on the way! Chilly nights, mild days, lots of sunshine! Lows in the 30s-40s to start the day on Sunday.
Perfect tailgate weather for Sunday’s Saints game. High temps in the low-mid 60s.
A system Monday night-Tuesday will bring a brief chance for a few showers with chilly conditions again Tuesday night-Thursday.
Then…it looks like a more potent storm system will be possible next Friday-Saturday across Louisiana. This system could bring a severe risk and heavy rainfall potential.
Since we’re still 7 days away from the potential system, details on rainfall amounts and any severe threat will undoubtedly change! Still, something to watch over the next several days. Stay tuned!