One dead in I-10 crash near Orleans Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Thursday evening on I-10 West near the Orleans Avenue exit.

Investigators say it originally appeared that three vehicles were involved in the crash but later revised that number to four vehicles.

The driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash.

No further details are available this time.

The Orleans Parish coroner’s office will release the name of the man who was killed.

Detective Edgar Edwards is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.