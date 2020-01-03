NOPD investigating double homicide on Prentiss Avenue

Double Murder in the 4800 block of Prentiss Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is on the scene of a double homicide in the 4800 block of Prentiss Avenue.

Neighbor heard a burst of shots overnight.

They weren’t sure if it was gunfire or fireworks or something else.

After sunrise, the discovered a crashed car on Prentiss along the edge of the Joseph M. Bartholomew, Sr Municipal Golf Course.

Upon closer inspection, a neighbor noticed there was someone inside the car and called police.

