NOPD investigating double homicide on Prentiss Avenue
NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is on the scene of a double homicide in the 4800 block of Prentiss Avenue.
Neighbor heard a burst of shots overnight.
They weren’t sure if it was gunfire or fireworks or something else.
After sunrise, the discovered a crashed car on Prentiss along the edge of the Joseph M. Bartholomew, Sr Municipal Golf Course.
Upon closer inspection, a neighbor noticed there was someone inside the car and called police.
