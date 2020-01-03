It seems no injury can stop the New Orleans Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have been through just about every obstacle this season when it comes to injuries, and yet they find a way to win games and break records.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas leads the NFL with 149 catches this year, 33 ahead of Christian McCaffrey

That gap between the leader and no. 2 is the biggest since 1942.

And that's with catching passes from three different quarterbacks.

The Saints left tackle, Terron Armstead says this team just has an "it factor" this year, "This team has handled adversity and just finding ways to win the grit of this team has been amazing. I mean losing Drew for a number of games, a lot of people wrote us off then and then losing AK, Jared Cook, we've had a ton of injuries, won games different ways, high scoring low scoring. So I think the makeup of this team, the grit we have, has built us for what we are about to do."