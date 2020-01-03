Golden Tornadoes twist into action at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWEGO, La - They arrived in town ready to play basketball.

They are the Golden Tornadoes from Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana.

They are the girls basketball team under the direction of Coach Helen LeFevre.

They're part of a Louisiana legacy that's a ten year tradition now.

It's the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic. From across America, 63 high school basketball teams have arrived to play with heart and soul.

The tournament was started by WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels.

This year, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE as action gets going on six basketball courts.

You can watch a day's worth of the best basketball for just $10 a day. All at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana.