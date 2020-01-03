Five Saints make 2019 NFL All-Pro list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Five Saints players received NFL honors Friday, being selected to the league's All-Pro list. Making the first team were wide receiver Michael Thomas, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis and punt returner Deonte Harris. Edge rusher Cam Jordan was selected to the second team.

"I think it's a tremendous honor, definitely not one I take for granted," Davis said. "For the past couple years-- two to three years-- I think a lot of people asked me how I felt when I didn't make it. I think so much about that was, so much of my life is just about glorifying God and knowing that I was All-Pro in His book. Being All-Pro in His book is the only thing that really matter so whether I had the award or didn't have the award I was already good. But I think it's just a huge opportunity for me to brag on Him because he knows the desires of our heart. For me to have the respect of my peers, my coaches, opponents, teammates, that means a lot to me."

"It's crazy," Harris said. "I don't think it really hit me yet. I'm pretty sure probably when I go home it'll hit me. But this is just one of those things that you really can't put into words. It's just a blessing."

"I was happy for a handful of players that obviously I felt probably should have been on the Pro Bowl roster," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "This is a little bit more elite team. All those guys we're happy for. We read those players before practice. They're guys that are deserving and that played well for us. So to have two guys undrafted, that's like gold. Glad they're on our team."