FBI wants help catching a bicycle riding bank robber

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI released surveillance images from a pair of bank robbery investigations. Both cases happened yesterday, January 2, and were committed by the same man, according to agents.

The first robbery happened at about 2:30 in the afternoon at the Gulf Coast Bank in the 200 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to the FBI, a man approached the teller counter with a handgun and gave a worker a note demanding money. But before the man received any cash, he left the scene on a bicycle.

About 30 minutes later, FBI agents say the same man approached the teller counter at the Capital One Bank in the 4100 block of Canal Street and handed a worker a note demanding money. Again, the man also showed the worker a black handgun.

In the second robbery, the man was able to get the cash and left the scene on the bicycle.

Photos of the suspect are at the top of this page. They say he’s between 5’11” and 6’1″ tall, 190 to 210 pounds, and around 40 to 50 years old.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the robber. If you can help the FBI identify or locate the man, call 504-822-1111.

The robbery at the Capital One Bank on Canal Street is the second one there in just over a week. On December 23, a man walked to the teller counter and presented a worker with a note demanding money. In that case, the robber left on foot with the cash. There’s also a $2,500 reward in that case. For more information on the December 23 robbery, click here.