Coach O: ‘I never thought we’d break all the records that we’re doing”

BATON ROUGE - LSU's offense has lead the Tigers to an undefeated season, and even though all off season the Bayou Bengals said how good this team could be, even coach Ed Orgeron is surprised with his team.

"I couldn't imagine. I never thought of records. I thought we could win every game. With Joe and with the players we had, I thought that we with the schedule and the teams we had at home. I looked at the schedule and said there was a possibility we could win every game. Now I didn't know we would, but I had no idea that we'd break all the records that we're doing, and it's not about the records. It's about the wins, and it's been phenomenal. The most prolific offense in SEC history, nobody ever dreamed that at the beginning of the year."

This record breaking offense makes plays against defenses they don't really see on tape.

Joe Burrow said multiple times how defenses scheme differently when he sees them on the field and Coach O praises the offenses ability to adjust.