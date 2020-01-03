× Amanda Shaw and Bobby Hebert to reign in newest Metairie parade krewe

METAIRIE, LA — Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, President Michael S. Yenni, Council Chairwoman and President Elect Lee Sheng, and the Department of Citizens’ Affairs announce exciting new reasons to line the parade route and enjoy Metairie Mardi Gras!

For the second year in a row, a new krewe is bringing new energy and pageantry to the streets of Metairie.

The Magical Krewe of MadHatters promises whimsy, innovation, and celebrity in its inaugural parade.

With an Alice in Wonderland theme, MadHatter Bobby Hebert will reign alongside Amanda Shaw as Alice, in this impressive 26-float addition to Carnival.

The Magical Krewe of MadHatters will roll on Saturday, February 15th, as part of the Family Gras celebration.

Also, the Krewe of Atlas returns to the route for the first time in five years and the Krewe of Centurions makes a historic move to parade in the primetime Saturday night spot on Family Gras weekend.

Due to an overwhelmingly positive response, all krewes (except for Mardi Gras Day) have chosen to parade this year on the new westbound route, beginning in the Bonnabel neighborhood at Feronia Street and culminating at Clearview Center.

Parade-goers on Bonnabel Blvd. will be entertained at Carnival Kick-Off with face-painting, balloon art, clowning, and more.

And all Family Gras weekend parades will roll directly into the Family Gras festival grounds at Clearview Center with musical performances before and after.