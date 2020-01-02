× Videographer/Editor Position

WGNO-TV, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, has a one of a kind News Videographer/Editor storytelling position.

Responsibilities: This opportunity is for News and our highly acclaimed News with a Twist News program. Are you a creative person with a good eye for storytelling and positive work ethic? Are you able to inform and entertain through the use of great visuals and natural sound? NPPA style of shooting, editing and storytelling is preferred but not required.

You should be technically astute with Go Pros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, etc.

Your stories will run the gamut from Enterprise Stories, News, Feature, Franchise Reports, and Natural Sound Stories. You will also take part in shooting highlights for our Friday Night Football program now in its 28th year as well as covering other sporting events.

Other responsibilities will be outlined during interview.

Qualifications: