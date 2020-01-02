× Strong storms possible today

A potent storm system is moving east across the southern part of the country and will produce rain across much of the lower Mississippi River valley. Some of that will be in the form of thunderstorms which have the potential to be strong to severe.

An isolated tornado or strong wind gust will be possible with any storm that develops through the afternoon and evening. However storms seem very isolated at the moment. This will be a day where the chance of severe weather outweighs the actual threat of storms developing in the area during the peak severe weather time.

A line of storms will move in later this evening ahead of the main front which moves in early Friday. However widespread rain will continue through the day on Friday.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day. Have a way to receive warnings and be ready to take action if a warning is issued for your area.

Expect a warm and breezy day with mid 70s for highs.