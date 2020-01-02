× Slidell man arrested for shooting his boyfriend and driving him to the hospital

SLIDELL, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell-area man following a shooting on Thursday morning at a home in the 200 block of East Queens Drive near Slidell.

Investigators say that shortly after 2 a.m., a representative from at a local hospital contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a man who was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

After responding to the hospital, detectives relocated the victim’s Queens Drive home, where they located the victim’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Aaron Williams.

Detectives say that Williams told them that he and the victim had been involved in a verbal argument, and during that argument he had produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the chest.

He then dropped the victim off at the emergency room before returning the residence and cleaning up the scene.

The victim has been transported to a Southshore hospital, where he is being treated and is in stable condition.

Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.