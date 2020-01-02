× Names of Western Montana avalanche victims released

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a Wednesday afternoon avalanche near Seeley Lake.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott reports that Jade Green, 24, and Lowell Grosvold, 26 — both of Anaconda — died in an avalanche near Lake Dinah.

The two were pronounced dead after the slide buried them under several feet of snow.

“We are grateful that the third rider was able to contact 911 and ultimately return safely after such a tragic event” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday morning social media post.