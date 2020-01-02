× More than 50,000 people attended the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – At the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl, No. 5 Georgia beat No. 7 Baylor, 26 to 14.

The annual game was held on January 1 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ticket numbers show 55,211 people attended the game.

With a win in its 11th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, Georgia improved its record to 5-6 in the game. With the loss, Baylor fell to 1-1.

Georgia improved to 5-0 all-time against Baylor, as Wednesday’s win over the Bears was the first since a 15-3 win in Athens in 1989.

The Bulldogs are now 32-21-3 all-time in bowls, while Baylor is 13-12.

As a program, Georgia has appeared in 23 consecutive bowl games, the second-longest streak in the nation, only behind Virginia Tech’s 27. The Bulldogs have played in 56 bowl games which is tied for the second most nationally with Texas.

Georgia freshman wide receiver George Pickens was the top target for the Bulldogs through the air, catching quarterback Jake Fromm’s first eight completions and nine of the first 10 in all for 136 yards and a touchdown. Pickens finished the night catching a Georgia bowl-record 12 passes for 175 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per catch with a touchdown, being named the Miller-Digby Most Valuable Player of the game.

Marking his debut in the game with a defeat last season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart became the second coach in Sugar Bowl history to win the game the very next year. Smart joins former Ohio State coach John Cooper as the only other coach in the game’s history to do so, losing to Florida State in 1998 before

defeating Texas A&M in 1999. Smart is the 10th head coach in Sugar Bowl history to make consecutive trips to the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm helped lead Georgia to the Sugar Bowl win finishing the night going 20-for-30 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Fromm has thrown for at least 200 yards seven times this season, with six games throwing for 250 yards or more. Fromm improved his career record to 35-7 as a starter for

the Bulldogs.

Baylor redshirt freshman punter Isaac Power was called upon early and often in Wednesday night’s contest, producing six punts for 297 yards, averaging 49.5 yards per punt. By the end of the night he finished with seven punts for 344 yards, averaging 49.1 yards per punt, with a long punt of 56 yards. The 49.1 yards per punt average for Baylor is fifth all-time in Sugar Bowl history.

Baylor was the first team since LSU in the 2012 Sugar Bowl to be shutout in the first half. The Bears ran 33 plays for 97 yards through the first two quarters of the contest and six first downs. However, Baylor cracked the scoreboard on the opening drive of the second half, going on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to put the

score at 19-7 in favor of Georgia.

Saturday’s matchup was the fourth between Big 12 and SEC teams under an agreement that runs through 2025 between the two conferences and 15th since the two conferences formed. Georgia’s win is the first for an SEC team since Alabama’s win in 2018, while the Big 12 holds a 9-6 advantage in all-time meetings in the Sugar Bowl.

Neither team found the end zone in the final quarter of the contest Wednesday. The last time two teams failed to score in the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl came in the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Alabama and Clemson in 2018.