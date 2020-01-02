Harvey firefighters save dog from 2-alarm fire

HARVEY, LA – At approximately 11:30 A.M., Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a iron works shop at 2101 Washington Avenue.

Upon arrival units found heavy smoke showing. All occupants were reported to be out of the structure except a dog.

Firefighters started an aggressive interior attack moments before a second alarm was requested.

Shortly after, a request for manpower from Terrytown and Marrero was made.

The building had an apartment on the second floor and the iron works shop on the first floor.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the second floor of the structure.

Firefighters were able to find the dog named Girl, in a first floor office. She was barely breathing due to the heavy smoke conditions.

Firefighters immediately removed the dog to fresh air outside and administered oxygen using a pet mask.

After a few minutes she was alert and sitting up but scared. She was transported to a vet by her owner and was reported to be doing fine.

It took over 25 Firefighters from the three departments about one hour to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters spent another hour on the scene making sure the fire was completely out.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.