Happy Dogs: Georgia returns to Sugar Bowl, whips Baylor

There was no upset, this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs, stung by Texas in last year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl, put the final touches on a 12 win season with a 26-14 win over Baylor in this year’s game played Wednesday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

George freshman wide receiver George Pickens was named MVP. He caught 12 passes, 11 in the first half, for 175 yards, and a touchdown.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two scores. The game could be the last for Fromm at Georgia. He is eligible to declare for the NFL draft.

Georgia led 19-0 at half.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the game after a late hit by Travon Walker. Brewer was down on the field for several minutes. He was being evaluated for a possible spine or neck injury.

Baylor head coach Matt Ruhle said it didn’t appear that Brewer was concussed.