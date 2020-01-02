Elderly robbery victim dies after Terrytown robbery

TERRYTOWN – An 82-year-old man who was knocked to the ground during a robbery on New Year’s Eve has died from his injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two men approached the elderly victim while the victim was taking trash to a dumpster behind a business in the 400 block of Terry Parkway around 6:30 a.m. on December 31.

The men asked the victim what he was doing in the area, and an altercation began, according to the JPSO.

The victim was knocked to the ground, and one of the men who had accosted him stole his property before both fled the scene.

The victim sought treatment for his injuries later in the day, and he died in the hospital on January 1.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Although the victim died in 2020, the incident occurred in 2019, bringing the number of homicides in Jefferson Parish up to 48 for 2019.

29.911865 -90.031368