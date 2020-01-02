Ed-itorial Podcast: Saints favored for the win against Vikings

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed discusses the National College Football Playoff Championship with Rene Nadeau, of ESPN and Cox Sports.

Also, Ed discusses the upcoming Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings, as well as speaking to Tim Byrd about the Allstate Sugarbowl National Prep Classic.