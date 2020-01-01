× NOPD investigates France Street murder

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Detectives are investigating a murder in the St. Claude area.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of France Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

The New Orleans Coroner will release the name of the victim once his family has been notified.

If you know anything about this shooting, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.