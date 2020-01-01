× NOFD responds to early morning fire on Fern Street

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a blaze at a home in the 1300 block of Fern Street.

According to the owner of the home, she woke up to feed her cat around 4:30 a.m. and saw flames coming from around her fireplace.

At that time, she says that she woke her husband an called the fire department.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The exact cause of the fire is remains under investigation.