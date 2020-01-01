New Year`s Eve at Jax Brewery

Kenny Lopez spent New Year's Eve out at Jax Brewery speaking with revelers about how the tradition of the Fleur de Lis Drop has changed over the years and what people's New Year's resolutions are.

