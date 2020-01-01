Louisiana’s own Southern University Band in the 131st Rose Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. (KTLA) — For the first time on 40 years, Louisiana's own Southern University Band was invited to march in the Rose Parade.

The iconic Southern California New Year’s tradition — the Rose Parade — runs along a 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena.

This year the parade included 39 floral-decorated floats, 20 marching bands, 17 equestrians units, and of course the Royal Court and Rose Queen.

Put on by the Tournament of Roses, this year we celebrate the 131st Rose Parade.

This year also marks the 73rd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade on WGNO's sister station KTLA.

The theme for the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope,” which the tournament says “celebrates the influence of optimism and hope.”

The three grand marshals are Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres and prolific performer Rita Moreno.

The 102nd Rose Queen is Camille Kennedy of Pasadena, a senior at La Salle College Preparatory.

