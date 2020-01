Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It is a New Orleans tradition to drop a "Fleur de Lis" from on top of Jax Brewery on New Year's Eve. The "Fleur de Lis Drop" is featured on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

A giant "Fleur de Lis, which weighs about 200 pounds is dropped from the roof to ring in the New Year. WGNO's Kenny Lopez was LIVE throughout the night on New Year's Eve for the festivities!

