First babies of 2020 at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center

Happy New Year and welcome to 2020!

And an extra special welcome to all of the beautiful New Year babies.

This morning at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, a total of seven babies were born!

And at St. Tammany Health System, Courtney and Erick Marchetta of Slidell welcomed Lucy James Marchetta into the world.

Here’s a few photos of some of our New Year’s babies.

Congratulations to all the families – what a way to start off 2020!

According to the doctors, more babies are on the way so check back for updates!