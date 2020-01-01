× Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Coroner has identified the man that was killed in in a single vehicle accident on Lowe Davis Road early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that 53-year-old Brian Toomer of Franklinton was driving a Ford F-350 when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into some trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the possible cause of the crash.