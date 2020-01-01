Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears fans descended into the French Quarter on New Year's Eve for the Allstate Fan Fest. Revelers loved being able to celebrate for the Sugar Bowl and for the end of 2019. And reporter Peyton LoCicero was there to catch all the action.
Allstate Fan Fest was a great way to end 2019
-
Sheryl Crow and Usher to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and The Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest
-
Road closures and traffic restrictions during New Year’s Eve & Sugar Bowl Events
-
Sweet! It’s the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest! Ready for you to take a big FREE bite
-
Good weather for fireworks tonight
-
Want to be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans?
-
-
New Year’s Eve at Jax Brewery
-
Mixing up a cool bloody mary for Bloody Mary Fest
-
Covington’s Southern Hotel’s Pinecone Drop to welcome in 2020
-
Top of the class: New Orleans quarterback club, WGNO, Crescent City Sports handed out year end awards
-
Pupa Noel and his Beetle Deer visit from the Audubon Zoo
-
-
Pelicans hold open practice in front of huge crowd
-
Singing sensation Maren Morris up for six CMA Awards 2019
-
Rougarou Fest 2019