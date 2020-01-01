Drew Brees, ‘Saints going to playoffs three years in a row shows resiliency’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are in the playoffs once again, but the last two trips to the post-season have not ended well for the black and gold.

In fact, both 2017 and 2018 have been rather heart breaking for Who Dat Nation.

The Stefon Diggs touchdown at the end of the game in the 2017 NFC divisional round or the controversial no call against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFC Championship, it might be hard to choose which is worse.

But quarterback Drew Brees says the team's current position speaks to their resiliency, "The full story hasn't been written yet right, but 2017, the way that season ended in Minnesota, and bouncing back and putting ourselves in position where we get to host the NFC Championship game, obviously last year and what happened there. I think it says a lot about this team. The grit, the determination and the love for one another that we continued to press on believe that our best was yet to come and hopefully it is."