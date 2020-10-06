2020 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival: Festing in Place, Oct. 16-18

We can’t gather for a live festival this year, but we can still celebrate 15 years of the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival- virtually! The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is bringing you three days of incredible music, food and crafts just as we always have. We’ll revisit some of the most popular performances from past Blues Fests and we’ll even see some new performances from Walter “Wolfman” Washington and Little Freddie King! And we’re doing this while raising money for a very worthy cause: the Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund – a fund that was created to support the Louisiana music community as we all do our part to bring live music events back! There’s two ways you can watch or listen October 16-18: Community radio station WWOZ 90.7 FM will broadcast Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival live from Lafayette Square – over the air and in streaming audio at www.wwoz.org. You can also catch the live stream via our Facebook and Youtube channel!

This year’s lineup features some of the most iconic performances ever to hit our stage: The Funky Meters (Art Neville, George Porter, Brian Stoltz and Terrence Houston) plus special guests Allen Toussaint and Irma Thomas, an Excello Reunion with Lazy Lester, Carol Fran, Classie Ballou and Li’l Buck, Little Freddie King, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Samantha Fish, Robert Finley, Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, Pat Benoit, Shemekia Copeland, John Mooney, Jonathon Boogie Long, Luther Kent, Mem Shannon, Mel Waiters, Lulu and the Broadsides, Erica Falls, Henry Gray with Terrance Simien and many many more! Check back here for more details as they are available or stay up to date by subscribing to the Foundation mailing list. For more information on the Festing In Place model, click here.