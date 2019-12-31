WATCH LIVE: Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4

Posted 12:50 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, December 31, 2019

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have made arrests in Fresno’s mass shooting, the Fresno Police Department said Tuesday.

Police Chief Andy Hall will hold a news conference at 1 P.M. to make the announcement.

On Nov. 17, at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire. Ten people were shot — four were killed.

The men who were killed were 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao.

All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

