× St. Tammany Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Slidell crash

SLIDELL, LA.– The St. Tammany Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man who was hit by a car and in Slidell on Sunday night.

Slidell Police say that 49-year-old Dewayne Smith was walking along Highway 190 when he attempted to cross the road near Maris Stella Street around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an oncoming car.

No charges have been filed in the crash, but toxicology results are pending for both Smith and the driver of the car.