Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Are you thirsty?

Are you ready for a little holiday cheer?

It's a cheerful miracle.

The kind of miracle that's making New Orleans history.

For the first time, as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood raises a glass, the Miracle Christmas-themed pop up bar is in New Orleans.

It's at Longway Tavern at 719 Toulouse Street.

Take a look at how the holidays are being served up.

And, cheers!