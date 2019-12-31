SBSO arrests two Violet men for armed robbery

ST. BERNARD – The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two Violet men in connection with the armed robbery of a Violet bakery on Dec. 27.

Both 47-year-old David Johnson, of the 2400 block of Elizabeth Court in Violet, and 36-year-old Melvin Onidas, of the 6500 block of Jules Brown Street in Violet, were both booked with armed robbery for robbing at gunpoint Barker’s Dozen, 7801 E. St. Bernard Highway in Violet.

Around 11:30 P.M. on Dec. 27, Sheriff Pohlmann said a male suspect, later identified as David Johnson, entered the bakery, brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register. Johnson stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify Johnson through eyewitness accounts and video surveillance.

Detectives also determined Onidas, who is seen on video surveillance entering the bakery just prior to the robbery, was with Johnson and involved in the robbery.