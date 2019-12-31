× RTA adjusts ferry service for New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans RTA is adjusting the service time of the Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry and the Chalmette Ferry to accommodate increased ridership on New Year’s Eve.

The Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry will be serviced by the Margaret Lab from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm and will be serviced by the Neville Levy from 6:30 pm to 1:30 am, New Year’s Day.

The Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry will stop service at approximately 8:00 pm due to preparation for the fireworks display.

Service will resume once the display is complete.

The Chalmette Ferry will stop service at 5:00 pm. The last trip from the West Bank will be at 4:30 pm.

The last trip from the East Bank will be at 4:45 pm.

Terminal-to-terminal shuttle bus service will be provided on its regular scheduled times throughout the day.

Both ferries will resume normal service on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:00 am.