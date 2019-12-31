× One person killed in fatal crash near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one person near Abita Springs on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that around 5:45 a.m. a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on Lowe Davis Road when for unknown reasons the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the truck sustained severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash.

The St. Tammany Coroner will release the name of the deceased, once next of kin have been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.