New Year, Same Roller-coaster Weather. Severe Risk by Thursday!

Happy New Years Eve Everyone! A chilly, dry, and beautiful night on the way across south Louisiana. Clear sky will make for fantastic viewing conditions for fireworks at Midnight!

Tomorrow, another nice day overall with clouds slowly building back in across the area by late day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s!

Late night Wednesday into Thursday, our next storm system will start to encroach on south-central Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall threat likely to set up west of New Orleans over portions of Acadiana & central Louisiana from Lafayette to Baton Rouge. 2-4 inches of rainfall possible there between late Wednesday night and Friday morning. Further east…generally, rainfall totals appear lower.

Best rain chances for southeast Louisiana look to arrive late Thursday through Friday mid day. For southeast Louisiana, 1-2″ of rain likely on parts of the Northshore. With most spots seeing .5-1.5″ by Friday.

In addition there is the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. All of southeast Louisiana is under a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday into early Friday. Primary risk is damaging winds, but an isolated tornado risk will also exist.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, the rain will be out of our hair! Chilly and dry first weekend of 2020 on the way!