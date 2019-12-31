Jazzy departure: Tulane aims for a program first in Armed Forces Bowl

Posted 5:38 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, December 31, 2019

Saturday’s Armed Forces Bowl game against Southern Miss is a chance for Tulane to do something not done in program history. And, that is record back to back bowl wins.

The Wave departed for Fort Worth Tuesday, with a sendoff from fans, including a jazz band.

The Wave vs Southern Miss is an old Conference USA rivalry rekindled. Tulane has lost 5 straight to the Golden Eagles. Last Tulane win in the series was in 2002.

Tulane outside linebacker Patrick Johnson and head coach Willie Fritz spoke to local media.

Tulane and Southern Miss will play again, at Yulman Stadium in September of 2022.

Game time Saturday in Fort Worth is 10:30 am central. The game will be televised live nationally on ESPN.

Tulane has lost three straight games, Southern Miss two straight.

