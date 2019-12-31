× Good weather for fireworks tonight

Grab the coats for your New Year’s Eve festivities but overall a nice day and night to ring in 2020. Plenty of sun on the way through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will top out around 61-62 with a good portion of the day in the upper 50s.

After that a mostly clear night is on the way. We will see some high level clouds filtering in but that’s about it. Temperatures will be around 50 in New Orleans at midnight but cooler outside the city so the coats will feel nice.

After that clouds will increase Wednesday with low 60s and we are still looking at rain moving in on Thursday.