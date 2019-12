Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What you see is not always what you get.

That's the case at MacGryder Gallery at 615 Julia Street in New Orleans.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a show of photos.

The photos look like classics.

Classics from the great photographers of all times.

But when you get up close and personal, you see something else.

You see somebody else.

You see John Malkovich.