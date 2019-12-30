× The sun returns!

Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that pushed through on Sunday night. That means that clouds are clearing out and we are finally going to see a couple days of sun as we finish up the year. Temperatures are going to be seasonably cool for Monday. Most of the day will be spent in the upper 50s with actual highs will be around 60-62.

A chilly night on the way with mid 30s north and low to mid 40s south by Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks similar to today with another chilly night to ring in the new year.

After that we warm back up into Wednesday with rain coming in Wednesday night and Thursday.