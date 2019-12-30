× Ten tips to keep your pet calm on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS – During holidays like the New Year’s Eve, the Louisiana SPCA urges pet owners to keep in mind that what’s fun for us can be downright frightening for our pets. That’s why it’s so important to keep them safe and inside.

Here are a few tips from the Louisiana SPCA on how to keep your pets safe and calm during firework displays:

Do not bring your dog to a fireworks display

Leave your pet inside and play soft music to help block the sounds of the fireworks

Exercise your dog before the fireworks commence – tired dog is less anxious

If you plan to stay inside with your pet, try to stay in a familiar environment

Be sure all pets, including indoor cats, wear current ID tags

Consider microchipping your pet if they are not already

Stuff a Kong or other work-to-eat toy with special treats during the fireworks

Do not punish your pet during times of stress as this can only make the problem worse

Comfort your pet when they are fearful

If it is absolutely necessary to be outside with dogs during firework displays, ensure each dog is secure on a leash or harness

If you are separated from your pet, the most important thing to know is that each parish has a stray hold period.

This hold period is designed to allow you time to find your pet. Each parish’s hold period is different; for example Orleans Parish is three days while Jefferson and Plaquemines Parish are five days.

Be mindful that collars can fall off or be removed.

Microchips are a permanent form of identification and the best chance to be reunited with your pet if you become separated.

If you lose your pet:

File a lost report – you can do it online or in-person

Call your microchip company and make sure your info is up-to-date. Some microchip companies can send out alerts to nearby shelters and vet offices.

Search your neighborhood. Dawn and dusk are the most active times for lost pets to roam.

Post lost pet flyers and post on social media sites like Facebook, Craigslist and Nextdoor

Call area vet offices

Leave food/water outside

WARNING: Sometimes unfriendly citizens will use forums to prey on people. The Louisiana SPCA encourages you to use caution if you are contacted by someone claiming to have found your pet and asks you for a reward in exchange for the animal. This is a common scam and should be reported to your local law enforcement.

To report a lost pet complete the Louisiana SPCA’s online Lost Pet Report or stop by the Louisiana SPCA in person at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.

More tips on what to do if you lose or find a pet can be found here.