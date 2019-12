Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's that time of year.

Time for the Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears will meet on the football field on New Year's Day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says New Orleans is already ready for fans to have fun.

It's the Allstate Fan Fest.

It's located in the Jax Brewery parking lot off Decatur Street.

And it's all free!