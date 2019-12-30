Scholarship set up in the name of Carley McCord

Carley McCord

NATCHITOCHES, LA.– A scholarship is being established at Northwestern State University in the name of alumna and local sports reporter Carley McCord, who was killed along with four others in a small plane crash in Lafayette on Saturday.

The fund was established a friend and fellow Northwestern State Alumna Mary McCowen LeBlanc.

The Scholarship , established through the the Northwestern State University’s Alumni Association,  will help fund the education of a woman wishing to pursue a career in sports journalism, like McCord.

McCord’s family will chose the annual recipient of the scholarship.

 

