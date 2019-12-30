Road closures and traffic restrictions during New Year’s Eve & Sugar Bowl Events

NEW ORLEANS – Events associated with New Year’s Eve and the Allstate Sugar Bowl will take place in New Orleans Monday, Dec. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Residents and visitors should expect heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the areas surrounding the French Quarter and Mercedes-Benz Superdome during associated events.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) will activate the City’s Emergency Operations Center, staffed by representatives from public safety agencies, to monitor the weekend’s events.

Light towers, bollards and extra public safety personnel will be strategically placed throughout the French Quarter.

NOHSEP will also be in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Police’s Fusion Center to ensure public safety.

Event Schedule:

Allstate Fan Fest – Monday, Dec. 30 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, starting at 11 a.m. at Jax Brewery

Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade – Tuesday, Dec. 31, starting at 2:45 p.m. at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street

Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam – Wednesday, Jan. 1, starting at 4 p.m. at Champions Square

86th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl – Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

In anticipation of large crowds, the NOPD and the Louisiana State Police LSP will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, public safety officials will also screen vehicles in the Marigny on the following streets:

Touro Street from Royal to Dauphine streets

Kerlerec Street from Dauphine to Chartres streets

Royal Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

Chartres Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Monday through Wednesday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year’s Eve only, the 500 and 600 blocks of Frenchmen Street and Decatur Street from Dumaine to Canal streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel remain in place. Closures include Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets. Due to these closures, the City expects vehicle traffic to be even heavier than during previous New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl events. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use other routes and alternatives to driving.

No parking zones will be in place on the following streets:

Overnight Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets 800 block of Bourbon Street Canal Street from N. Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elysian Fields Avenue from Burgundy to N. Peters streets N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Dumaine Street Decatur Street from Dumaine to St. Philip streets

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 N. Peters Street from Conti to Canal streets Decatur Street from Dumaine to Conti streets

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street



Additional parking restrictions may be implemented as necessary.

Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Regional Transit Authority (RTA) routes may experience delays or detours during New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl events. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app.

On New Year’s Eve, buses and streetcars will operate on the Saturday service schedule. Ferries will operate on their normal weekday schedules with the Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry extending its hours to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

During the fireworks display on the riverfront, the Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry and Riverfront Streetcar will halt operations. Service will resume once the display has finished.

On New Year’s Day, buses and streetcars will operate on the Sunday service schedule. Ferries will operate on their normal weekday schedules.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fanfest will cause delays on the 5, 10, 11, 16, 55, and Riverfront Streetcar.

The 5 and 55 will not service stops between Esplanade Avenue and Canal Street due the festival. Riders should use the Riverfront Streetcar to access Canal Street. During the Sugar Bowl parade (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.), there will be no streetcar service between the riverfront and Carondelet Street. All routes will return to their normal schedules on Jan. 2, 2020.

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) reminds residents that un-permitted bonfires are illegal and pose a safety threat.

Embers from these fires can travel great distances and can easily ignite leaves and other debris on roofs, porches, and the undersides of homes. Fires ignited from these embers can quickly spread out of control and can cause extensive property damage.

In addition to property damage, these fires can tragically end with the loss of human life.

In an effort to protect the community, the NOFD, NOPD, LSP, and Louisiana State Fire Marshal will actively patrol to prevent illegal bonfires this year.

NOFD asks all residents to do their part to help keep the community safe. Do not participate in illegal bonfire activity and please report any accumulation of discarded Christmas trees or other flammable materials to the NOFD by calling (504) 671-3603.