Photos: Saints pound the Panthers for big win

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints finished out the regular season with a big win against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans left no doubt in this contest, leading 35-0 over Carolina by the second quarter. Alvin Kamara scored their first two touchdowns of the game, then they got a defensive score to add to their lead.

A.J. Klein came-up with the 14-yard pick-6 against his former team to make it a 21-0 lead. From there, Tre’Quan Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception then Jared Cook on a 21-yard reception.

The Saints held a 35-3 lead at the half and never let off the gas. Taysom Hill scored their final touchdown of the game on a 45-yard reception in the third.

