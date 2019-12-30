Photos: Saints pound the Panthers for big win

Posted 11:19 AM, December 30, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Will Grier #3 of the Carolina Panthers is hit after a throw by Kiko Alonso #54 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints finished out the regular season with a big win against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans left no doubt in this contest, leading 35-0 over Carolina by the second quarter. Alvin Kamara scored their first two touchdowns of the game, then they got a defensive score to add to their lead.

A.J. Klein came-up with the 14-yard pick-6 against his former team to make it a 21-0 lead. From there, Tre’Quan Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception then Jared Cook on a 21-yard reception.

The Saints held a 35-3 lead at the half and never let off the gas. Taysom Hill scored their final touchdown of the game on a 45-yard reception in the third.

Here are some of the best moments from the game:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.