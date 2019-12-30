Pedestrian injured in Slidell crash

Posted 4:45 AM, December 30, 2019, by

SLIDELL, LA.– Slidell Police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian injured.

Investigators say that a car struck the unidentified pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 190 and Maris Stella Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Highway 190 was shut down in both directions while Slidell Police investigated the crash.

There is no word on the identity or condition of the pedestrian.

Police are expected to release more information on the crash later today.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.