Pedestrian injured in Slidell crash

SLIDELL, LA.– Slidell Police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian injured.

Investigators say that a car struck the unidentified pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 190 and Maris Stella Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Highway 190 was shut down in both directions while Slidell Police investigated the crash.

There is no word on the identity or condition of the pedestrian.

Police are expected to release more information on the crash later today.