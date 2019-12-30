× One person hospitalized after St. Charles Avenue fire

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department says that one person had to be hospitalized after a fire in an apartment on St. Charles Avenue near Toledano Street.

According to investigators, it appears that the fire broke out in the kitchen of a Third Floor apartment around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The occupant of that apartment is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters say that the blaze was contained to the one apartment, but units on the first and second floors did sustain some water damage.