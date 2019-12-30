× NOPD investigates Almonaster Avenue murder

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans Police Detectives are investigating of a man in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wound in the parking lot of a shopping mall around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and they do not have a suspect or motive in this case.

If you can help, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111